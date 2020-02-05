Chrishell Stause Says Mom Has Months to Live After Being Diagnosed With Same Cancer That Killed Dad

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 6:40 AM

Chrishell Stause

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some news about her mom's health.

"I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter," she wrote on the social network. "I can't make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from." 

She also shared a photo of a burning candle. 

"February 4th Is World Cancer Day," the post read. "I light this candle in honor of all cancer survivors, fighters and those who have lost their lives to cancer."

Many of Stause's followers sent her messages of love and support.

Stause opened up about her father's passing in an April 2019 Instagram post.

"We lost you today, but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago," she wrote at the time. "I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it's hold on you. You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason. I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music. Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got a lot more rock and roll up there. We love you so much."

Just seven months later, fans learned about Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce. This This is Us actor, who tied the knot with the Selling Sunset star in 2017, filed for divorce in November 2017 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He also listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, even though the two had made several red carpet appearances together after this date. Stause listed the date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019, which is over four months later than Hartley's cited date.

While Stause has yet to publicly comment on the divorce, she did share a cryptic Instagram post back in December.

"It's hard to watch people change right in front of you," the post, which featured a quote from Nishan Panwar, read. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

