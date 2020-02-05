No matter what the music charts say, you can't stop the girl—just ask Bebe Rexha.

The Grammy-nominated songstress, known as much for her willingness to speak up publicly about inequality as she is for her hits, took to Twitter to draw some attention to a recent tweet from the Billboard Charts account. The tweet listed the "Most #Hot100 entries of 2020, so far," with names including Mac Miller, Eminem, the Jonas Brothers and Ed Sheeran. In fact, as she pointed out, of the 12 names on the list, only one—Camila Cabello—was a female artist.

"Man man man man man woman man man man man man," Rexha tweeted. "Thank god for Camilla. I'm like yes a female."

"Don't come to me saying women should make better music," the star continued. "They need to get fair playlist on streaming and radio. You have Ariana [Grande], Halsey, Dua [Lipa], Demi [Lovato] so many more incredible females...Rosalia, Taylor [Swift], Camilla [sic] [Cabello], Cardi..... on and on and on." Rexha also retweeted mentions of Selena Gomez, Normani and Lady Gaga.

The artist looked on the bright side. "So many dope female artists right now," she tweeted. "I'm excited for 2020."