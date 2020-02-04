The Bachelor's Peter Weber is standing by Victoria Fuller, despite the controversy surrounding a modeling campaign she was involved in.

As viewers of The Bachelor already know, the 26-year-old was selected to star with Peter on the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine after participating in a steamy bikini-clad photo shoot. However, her excitement was short-lived when Cosmo Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels announced they would no longer feature Victoria F. on the cover.

In a letter, Pels said they made this decision because of Victoria's involvement in an advertisement for an apparent marlin conservation group using the phrasing and branding of the White Lives Matter efforts. "Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color," she revealed.

While neither Victoria F. or ABC have commented on the controversy, Peter is now sharing his point of view on the matter.