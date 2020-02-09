Charlize Theron Hits the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet With Her Mother

The 2020 Oscars are here and celebs are bringing the glitz and glamour on the red carpet!

Charlize Theron has arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. donning a black, one and a half shoulder Dior gown.

Looking gorgeous alongside her mother Gerda Jaboca Aletta Maritz, Theron is looking more than ready to join the star-studded celebs in attendance tonight to celebrate one of Hollywood's biggest nights. The actress is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell.

And it's no surprise the 44-year-old actress killed it on the red carpet tonight, she's been having a strong award show season thus far when it comes to her red carpet looks.