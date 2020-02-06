Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and More Best Dressed Stars From the '90s Oscars

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 4:00 AM
If the '90s taught us anything, it's that trends may come and go, but talent stays the same.
Viewers may not see slinky, spaghetti-strapped dresses on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, but there will definitely be more than a few familiar faces. In the 20-years since the '90s, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates and more stars continue to be mainstays on the awards circuit—during Bates, Hanks and Pitt's careers they've been to the Academy Awards at least five-times each, whether it be as a nominee or a presenter.
And other critically acclaimed stars will be there as well, including Diane Keaton, Sigourney Weaver and Steve Martin, who are set to present for the various categories and big moments.
All in all, Sunday night's event promises to be a glamorous affair filled with star sightings, reunions and heartfelt moments. And, as always, the Best Original Song nominees will be performing their songs, as well as Grammy-winner Billie Eilishwho is speculated to be performing her new song for the Bond movie on the Dolby theater stage.
Until then, check out the best Oscars looks from the '90s below!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
In 1999, Hanks was nominated for Best Picture for his role in the critically-acclaimed film Saving Private Ryan, although Roberto Benigni ultimately went home with the award.
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Before he dated Angelina Jolie, Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern made for quite the power couple.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
A young Leo headed to the Vanity Fair after party with his smitten date.
KMazur/WireImage
It would seem Pitt's penchant for wearing sunglasses on the red carpet began back in the '90s when he and his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 68th annual show.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
In one of their first Oscars victories, the two best friends hold their trophy in the air at the 1998 show.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
In 1998 the actress starred alongside Meryl Streep in One True Thing, which earned Streep a nomination for Best Actress. Although Renee wasn't nominated herself, she made an appearance and presented the performance of the Best Song nominee "A Soft Place to Fall."
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Months before the release of the famed Mask of Zorro, the actor and his now-ex-wife did date night at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The famed director and Goodfellas producer de Fina walk the red carpet together at the 62nd Academy Awards.
Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images
In 1998, there was some fierce competition for the Best Supporting Actress award, which Bates lost to Judi Dench.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Fun fact: Al Pacino is the sixth man in Oscars' history to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in the same year. He unfortunately lost Supporting Actor to Gene Hackman, but won for Best Actor, which Jodie presented to him.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Five years after making Father of the Bride, the two stars reunite on the 69th Academy Award's red carpet in 1997.
KMazur/WireImage
The three-time nominee presented the In Memoriam portion of the 67th Academy Awards in 1995.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The South African actress attended the Vanity Fair after party in a chic dress.
