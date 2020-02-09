EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Radiant 2020 Oscars Dress!

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020

Giuliana Rancic, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic is red hot at the 2020 Oscars!

E! News has all the details on the Live From the Red Carpet host's radiant red gown straight from her stylist Ashley Guereque.

Rancic looked stunning in a shimmering sleeveless dress by Atelier Zuhra. The floor-length look featured red feathered detailing on the skirt and mirrored designs on the top with zipper accents down the front and around the waist.

G completed her ravishing red look with rings by Hammer Man and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and her blind wavy bob looked perfectly coiffed.

Watch

2020 Oscars: By the Numbers

Rancic has been killing it all award season.

For the Golden Globes in January, Giuliana donned a silver Alexander Terekhov gown with matching metallic Jimmy Choo heels. And she wowed in a bright pink dress by Rhea Costa with a thigh-high slit and dramatic one shoulder sleeve for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

