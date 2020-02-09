All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Radiant 2020 Oscars Dress!

Giuliana Rancic is red hot at the 2020 Oscars!

E! News has all the details on the Live From the Red Carpet host's radiant red gown straight from her stylist Ashley Guereque.

Rancic looked stunning in a shimmering sleeveless dress by Atelier Zuhra. The floor-length look featured red feathered detailing on the skirt and mirrored designs on the top with zipper accents down the front and around the waist.

G completed her ravishing red look with rings by Hammer Man and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and her blind wavy bob looked perfectly coiffed.