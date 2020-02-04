Everyone's experience is their own.

The Bachelor's Sydney Hightower is clearing up a recent online dispute that she didn't actually face racism or bullying as a student. On last week's episode of the reality TV show, she opened up about being bullied in high school, but after an old classmate accused her of lying about her past and posted photos of their old yearbook page, she's now fighting back.

"Feels ridiculous I even have to address this. But correct I did win a beauty pageant my senior year of high school," she wrote in a thread on Twitter. "That was voted for by 5 judges.Not by my peers.Winning a pageant based off of outer beauty does not take away the racial bullying,and isolation I've been through."

She continued, "I was also on the cheer team in middle school and in many clubs in highschool. You'll do anything you can to fit in, and I tried. I won pageants because of my 'looks' and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to get into college . Not because I was accepted by my peers.