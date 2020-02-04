What's really going on between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

The parents of Stormi Webster have been on very friendly terms since their split in late 2019, but fans are wondering if they're ever going to officially get back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee added fuel to the reconciliation rumors over the weekend with their reunion at their daughter's star-studded birthday party.

As for where the celeb pair's relationship currently stands, a source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point. Stormi keeps them very close and they are on amazing terms."

"Organizing Stormi's birthday party and her day-to-day life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever," the insider continues. "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are at right now. It has been brought up many times but they are going with the flow."