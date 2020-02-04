Kylie Jenner's home is a peanut-free household.

"All nuts actually, not just peanuts," Kylie said in her latest video for Harpers BAZAAR, where she details everything she eats in a day. "Because Stormi is allergic."

Last summer, Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster had a bit of a health scare when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on social media that her little one "spent the day in the hospital."

"She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen," Kylie wrote at the time.

While Kylie didn't specify what caused the food allergy then, it's safe to assume that it could have possibly been nut-related. Luckily, at the time, Stormi's allergic reaction was treated quickly and she was back to normal in no time, said an E! News insider.

"Kylie is so relieved," the insider added. "It was very scary to have to rush her baby to the hospital. Luckily she ended up being OK."