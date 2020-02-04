Jon Lloyd Jr. / @jonlloydjr
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 11:50 AM
Jon Lloyd Jr. / @jonlloydjr
Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.
The Teen Mom star shared the big news via Instagram on Tuesday.
"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on the social network in part of the post. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"
While the 27-year-old celebrity didn't reveal too many details about the birth plan, she did state her intent to have a home birth. She also joked she's "going for the starting five" in terms of how many kids she hopes to have.
Lowry is already the proud parent to three children: Isaac (10), Lincoln (6) and Lux (2). Fans have watched the kiddos grow up on the MTV series and experience several major milestones.
Want to see some of the family's sweetest moments?
Check out the gallery.
"First day back for all the kids," the reality star wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"
"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."
Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.
Article continues below
"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.
Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.
The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.
Article continues below
"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.
The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!
The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.
Article continues below
The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?