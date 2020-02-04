Jessica Simpson serving a look. What, like it's hard?

On Tuesday, the singer gave us some major Elle Woods vibes while out and about in New York City. Donning an all-pink outfit, which was comprised of a glossy belted trench coat that featured a dramatic pink fur collar and cuffs, button-up shirt and wide-leg pink trousers, the Open Book author looked super stylish in her monochromatic ensemble as she channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in 2001's Legally Blonde.

To tie everything together, she paired the statement-making look with a vibrant pink purse, pink platform pumps and matching lucite sunglasses. For some extra flare, the mom of three opted for a pair of oversized silver hoops and tons of sparkly rings. The only thing she was missing was a canine sidekick.

Excited to show off how she mastered the outfit, Jessica took to Instagram and shared a picture of her look. She captioned her post, "Channeling my inner Elle Woods #OpenBookLOOKS."

Speaking of her #OpenBookLOOKS, the "With You" singer documented the look she rocked on the first stop of the NYC leg of her book tour.