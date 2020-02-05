EXCLUSIVE!

Blind Date to Feature First Transgender Woman in Series History: Watch a First Look

It's a big first for Blind Date!

E! News has the exclusive first look at upcoming new episodes of Bravo's hilarious dating show, which will feature the very first out transgender dater in the history of the series when it returns Feb. 19.

The wild trailer features many wacky moments, including a painting class with a fully naked model (look at the size of that censor bar!), drag shows, lots of make out sessions and wet 'n' wild pool antics.

"He was bulge-apalooza," one man says in reference to his date's package. "I've already forgotten your name," another participant tells his date in a hilarious and awkward first impression.

Blind Date fans will also meet historic dater Ciara, who reveals to her date Tucker in the video, "I'm a trans woman."

According to Bravo, Tucker and Ciara's date will follow them connecting over body sushi and getting intimate when Tucker's serenade inspires a hilarious dance-off. Can't wait!

Blind Date returns to Bravo Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11:30 p.m. with four new episodes airing back to back.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

