by kelli boyle | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 4:44 PM
The 2020 Oscarsare officially upon us and Timothée Chalamet has finally arrived on the red carpet!
The Little Women star arrived at Hollywood's biggest night in a fashionable look absolutely worth talking about.
The 24-year-old is sporting a casual chic look from Prada and spoiler alert: We are living for it.
While the young star isn't nominated in the acting categories this year, Little Women is up for multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh are nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
As previously announced by the Academy, Chalamet is one of tonight's presenters, and he's going to look as fashionable as ever while doing it!
Other 2020 Oscars presenters include Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tranand Kristen Wiig.
Last year's winners of the acting categories—Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek—will also present.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chalamet and his Little Women co-stars (which, in addition to Ronan and Pugh, include Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk and Meryl Streep) all showed up and showed out on the Oscars red carpet, and are no doubt gunning for their beloved director, Greta Gerwig, to win Best Adapted Screenplay.
Fingers crossed!
Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
