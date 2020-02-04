Patrick Dempsey Plots TV Comeback With CBS Political Drama

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 10:45 AM

Patrick Dempsey

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey is going from TV doctor to TV politician. E! News has learned the former Grey's Anatomy star will star in the new CBS pilot Ways & Means and also serve as an executive producer.

The potential new series—one of many in contention at CBS already—follows a powerful congressman who has lost faith in politics and begins working in secret with a young congresswoman from the opposing party in hopes of subverting the gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they could save American politics…if they don't get caught.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich are writers and executive producers on the project from CBS Television Studios. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi and Tom Lassally are executive producers. Joannie Burstein is co-executive producer.

Since leaving Grey's Anatomy, Dempsey appeared on screen in Bridget Jones's Baby, in the miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and the Italian series Devils.

This would be Dempsey's first network TV show since his Grey's Anatomy exit. Dempsey was an original cast member on Grey's Anatomy playing Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd. The actor exited Grey's Anatomy in 2015's season 11 when his character was killed off in a car accident. The exit and death of the character sent shockwaves through the fandom.

"It had been long enough," Dempsey told People in 2016. "It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have."

Since his exit, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo said the two haven't spoken.

"We haven't spoken since he's left the show," Pompeo said. "I have no hard feelings toward him, he's a wonderful actor, and we made, you know, the best TV you could make together."

Grey's Anatomy still airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on ABC. The fate of Ways & Means will likely be decided by CBS in May.

