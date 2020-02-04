BBC Films/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Robin Marchant/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 9:21 AM
BBC Films/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Robin Marchant/WireImage
Renée Zellweger has generated a lot of buzz this award show season for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.
The 50-year-old actress has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a BAFTA and a Critics' Choice Award for the role. She's up for an Oscar, too.
However, Garland's daughter, Liza Minnelli, has no desire to see the film.
"I hope [Zellweger] had a good time making it," she tells Variety in a cover story for its pre-Oscars issue.
The movie focuses on the last few months of Garland's life. When asked about her fondest memory of her mother, Minnelli says, "Everything."
"We had such fun because she was so funny," she continues. "She was funny, and she loved her kids so much. She was protective and very strict. She wanted you to do the right thing, like any mother. It's that simple."
She also says she still feels her mother's presence today.
"When I call on her, she's there, and I call on her a lot," Minnelli says. "She'll say, 'Ignore it' a lot. She'll say, 'It's one opinion. Who cares? Just keep going.'
Minnelli's father, director Vincente Minnelli, was also famous.
Robert Trachtenberg for Variety
However, she didn't always know her parents were celebrities.
"My parents were my parents," she explains. "I didn't know that I had to dodge questions about Mama until people started asking me questions. I asked my father what to do, and he said, 'Be as good as you can and as good as you are.' He said something like, 'So what? They ask me the same questions.' Mama got angry. She was one who got angry at people for asking me questions about her."
Like her parents, Minnelli went into show business. She won an Academy Award for her performance in the 1972 film Cabaret. She's also an Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Grammy winner.
To read her full interview, check out Variety's pre-Oscars issue.
Judy is now in theaters.
