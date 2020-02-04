HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 9:14 AM
HGTV
Tarek El Moussa is going out on his own. A year after his solo HGTV pilot was first announced, the network revealed Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is hitting the airwaves in March 2020.
The new show takes El Moussa's flipping prowess—he has more than 500 successful flips to his name—and putting it to the test while mentoring first-time house flippers. According to HGTV, the series will feature El Moussa helping the newbies navigating costly mistakes as they work to get the renovated property on the market. "Facing obstacles at every turn, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek's invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards," HGTV said in a press release.
The first episode, airing Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on HGTV, kicks off with a young couple who bought a century-old Craftsman-style home sight unseen. El Moussa then tries to get them to install a proper garage instead of a party room and to use the home's history in lieu of a too-modern layout. Later this season El Moussa helps flippers whose property catches fire mid-renovation, another house flip where the previous occupants where animal hoarders and a home where the reno costs blow the entire budget.
"I'm sharing every lesson I've learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unscathed," El Moussa said in a statement. "I'm going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning their homes into the best on the block."
El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead shot to fame on Flip or Flop. The two still work together on the home renovation show and Anstead headlines her own solo series, Christina on the Coast, as well.
Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa premieres Thursdays, March 5 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?