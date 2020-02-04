Just How Good Is Dex's Undercover Game on Stumptown?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 9:00 AM
Dex Parios is no more! Enter: Crystal.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Stumptown's Wednesday, Feb. 5 episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) is going undercover with the help of Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Grey (Jake Johnson).
"Name," Hoffman commands.
"What are we, role playing now?" Dex counters.
"Just answer the question," Hoffman says.
"Crystal," Dex obliges.
"Crystal what?" Hoffman asks.
"Is this jackass for real?" Dex asks Grey.
Dex is going undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Grey with the next phase of their drug case. "Look, the less we know about each other, the less chance we rat each other out if one of us gets pinched," Dex says in character.
In the Wednesday, Jan. 22 episode of Stumptown, Grey and Hoffman realized they needed Dex's help with the plan to buy the rest of the heroin in their undercover scheme. Will Dex's detective skills come in handy with the undercover operation?
Check out the exclusive sneak peek scene above and see how convincing Dex can be as Crystal.
"The Dex Factor" also finds Dex becoming close to a fellow veteran support group member and they discover they have more in common than originally thought. Meanwhile, Ansel (Cole Sibus), left in charge of Bad Alibi, struggles to maintain order and gets Tookie (Adrian Martinez) to help.
Stumptown, which is based on the comic book by Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood, also stars Tantoo Cardinal and Camryn Manheim.
Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
