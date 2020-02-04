Just How Good Is Dex's Undercover Game on Stumptown?

Dex Parios is no more! Enter: Crystal.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Stumptown's Wednesday, Feb. 5 episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) is going undercover with the help of Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Grey (Jake Johnson).

"Name," Hoffman commands.

"What are we, role playing now?" Dex counters.

"Just answer the question," Hoffman says.

"Crystal," Dex obliges.

"Crystal what?" Hoffman asks.

"Is this jackass for real?" Dex asks Grey.

Dex is going undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Grey with the next phase of their drug case. "Look, the less we know about each other, the less chance we rat each other out if one of us gets pinched," Dex says in character.