The Bachelor generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber handing out the roses, things seem particularly tense between his contestants. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Peter addressed the constant squabbles between the ladies who are vying for his heart.

"Obviously, you don't like to see that as you're going through the whole experience, but I kept looking back on it. That drama kind of showed that this is working. And if all the women were getting along super well, they probably wouldn't have been super into me. If it was too easy, that wouldn't have been a good thing. So, yeah, it definitely interfered with some stuff," Peter told Lara Spencer on Good Morning America.

Spencer asked the reality star pilot to confirm the drama did indeed interfere with his TV dating process and he said, "Yeah, there's no doubt."