by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 11:00 AM
"Why does no one ever bring up my really beautiful drag scene," Josh Thomas, star and creator of Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay, asked in a recent interview. Well, now we're going to bring it up.
Above, get an exclusive sneak peek at Thomas in drag from the Thursday, Feb. 6 episode of Everything's Gonna Be Okay titled "West African Giant Black Millipedes."
In the episode, Nicholas (Thomas) hosts a dinner party for Alex's (Adam Faison) best friends and things take a turn and end with a drag show. Meanwhile, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) goes to her first high school party with one goal in mind and Genevieve (Maeve Press) and her friends get riled up in the name of justice.
Thomas joked he looked like Ted Bundy in the scene, but this writer suggested more like Adele.
"I think what you're trying to say is I'm really good and talented at it," Thomas laughed. "I wouldn't do it twice; I'll tell you that. It's not easy."
Thomas said the full process took "so long."
"My corset broke the first time I jumped off the piano and then it tore," he said. "And as the takes go on, the corset falls farther and farther down my body. At the end it's just, like, broken and then just all around my butt. I wasn't good at it. You know what I mean? I'm not going to be drag's next top superstar."
However, should RuPaul's Drag Race be looking for more celebrity contestants for the recently-announced star version, Thomas is ready. "Let me on it," he said.
"The crew was surprisingly professional. I was a bit worried all the men on the crew were going to lose their minds a little bit, but they were all surprisingly professional…I thought they might see how beautiful I was and get all handsy," Thomas laughed.
See the performance to "Don't Leave Me This Way" in the video above.
Everything's Gonna Be Okay airs Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. on Freeform.
