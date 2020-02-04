by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 6:01 AM
It's the time every student hates, but every reality TV viewers loves: finals. America's Got Talent: The Champions has reached the finals stage with six acts making it through to join the four Golden Buzzer recipients Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Silhouettes and V.Unbeatable.
Despite his valiant effort, 7-year-old insult comic JJ Pantano was sent packing. The Australia's Got Talent finalist took jabs at Heidi Klum and the age difference between her partners and suggested in 10 years they could get together. "But no promises, you might be too old for me by then," he said. He also poked fun at Howie Mandel for having Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal and how she became English royalty and in exchange America now has Alesha Dixon as an AGT judge. When he turned his attention to Simon Cowell, he didn't hold anything back.
"Simon, I did find out that you want to be, like, cryogenically frozen when you die. Some of the things you've said on the show, I'm not sure you can get any older," Pantano said. "Looking at your face now, I think you've started the process already."
But it wasn't enough to get him through the to the finals. Below, meet the contestants who are still in the running to be crowned winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions.
This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.
These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.
Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.
Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.
These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.
This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.
This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.
This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.
Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.
The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.
These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.
This dance group won Norske Talenter.
Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.
This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.
The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.
Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.
He came in third on America's Got Talent.
This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.
Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.
This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.
They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
He won America's Got Talent.
He was on America's Got Talent.
A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.
He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.
This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!
This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.
A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.
She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.
A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.
This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.
America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
