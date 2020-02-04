The flashy girl from Flushing once left Donald Trump a little flustered.

Way back when, in 1993, the now-president nabbed a guest spot on Fran Drescher's sitcom The Nanny, where he, naturally, played himself. Alas, being a rich friend of Charles Shaughnessy's Mr. Sheffield didn't necessarily please the 73-year-old. "I stood in this scene," Drescher recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "and I said to the two of them, ‘All you millionaires are alike.' And "Peter [Jacobson], now my gay ex-husband, he got a note from his assistant, Donald Trump's assistant that said, ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He's a billionaire and we'd like you to change the script."

But the actress wasn't swayed that easily. "I thought that seemed too on the money because I know Fran would have described anyone who was rich as a millionaire," she confessed. "But to say billionaire seems like a specific choice. So we asked him if it would be OK if we wrote zillionaire. And he said that was fine."