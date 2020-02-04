No, the Academy Didn't Just Spoil the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars is right around the corner. While fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy, many are making a few last-minute predictions—including The Academy.

On Monday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's official Twitter account shared a photo of a card that read "My Oscar Predictions." The image featured a number of categories, as well as picks for the winners. For instance, Parasite was listed underneath the Best Picture category and 1917's Sam Mendes was listed underneath the Best Directing category. Other predictions included Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Joker and Renée Zellweger winning Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Judy.

While the tweet was deleted, it didn't take long before it was resurfaced by followers.

"Huge shout out to the messy social media manager that posted the academy's Oscar 'predictions,'" one social media user tweeted.

"omfg, did the academy just spoil the results?!" wrote another. "lmaoooooooo amazing."