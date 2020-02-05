A romantic proposal, twin pregnancies and so much more!

As E! readers surely know, a lot has happened to Brie Bella and Nikki Bella since wrapping season 4 of their docu-series, Total Bellas. Thankfully, this exciting and transformative time for the Bella Twins has been documented by cameras and will be at the forefront of Total Bellas season 5 (returning Thursday, Apr. 9 at 10 p.m.).

Not only will fans witness Nikki's Parisian engagement to love Artem Chigventsev, they will also see the retired wrestler learn she's pregnant. "I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki notes at the start of the just released teaser above.

Of course, Nikki isn't the only pregnant Total Bellas star as season 5 will cover Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (who was born Bryan Danielson)'s baby no. 2 pregnancy.

"Twins pregnant at the same time? I'm in shock," Brie is heard saying in the all-new first look.