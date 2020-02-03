Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are packing on the PDA.

On Monday afternoon, photographers were able to catch a few photos of the new couple as they shared a kiss or two in front of a Los Angeles gym. As seen in the pics, Gabriella wrapped her arms around her man in a warm embrace and he returns the gesture.

As for their outfits, he wore a pair of black workout shorts, a white t-shirt and a green hoodie. Gabriella wore a casual ensemble comprised of light-wash jeans, a white t-shirt and a cream-colored jacket.

This isn't the first time the two Aussies have locked lips in public. A few weeks ago the pair was spotted kissing on an Australian beach during a hot summer day.

Things appear to be moving quickly for the actor and model. They first sparked romance rumors in mid-December and have since been seen together only a handful of times. Nonetheless, each time they've been spotted, the two young stars have been locked in a warm embrace. Plus, Gabriella's already met his parents.