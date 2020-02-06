EXCLUSIVE!

Shay Mitchell's New BÉIS Baby Collection Defines Mom Goals

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 6:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell

BÉIS

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shay Mitchell's business empire is expanding!

After giving birth to a baby girl named Atlas this past October, the actress is expanding her already popular BÉIS lifestyle brand with an irresistible baby collection. The new items, which include a diaper bag, bottle bag and stroller caddy, will immediately grab the attention of moms and dads looking for fashionable—and useful—pieces.

"This bag was created to fill a hole I found in the market while looking for my own baby bag while pregnant," Shay shared with E! News exclusively. "I was looking for something that was hyper-functional of course but maybe even more importantly that I could also throw over my shoulder and feel GOOD about. Too often I think that women and moms get lost in the postpartum period and motherhood. Like suddenly our favorite colors are ballet shoe pink and powder blue (with animals!) I feel like I am still a person— like all of us moms are. In creating this bag, I wanted to find a baby bag that still felt like me that would also meet all the needs of my baby and my new role as a (working) mom."

In honor of the new collection, Shay and her daughter also took part in a photoshoot to help debut every parent's newest obsessions.

"To be honest, it wasn't really part of the plan—in fact, she wasn't supposed to be there that day…but such is the life of a mom. Sometimes you don't have childcare and you have to take your kids with you when you don't expect to," the businesswoman shared. "There's a lot of downtime with shoots, so while I was definitely very 'on' that day, I also was able to spend a lot of time with her and give her her first glimpse into what being a working mom looks like."

Read

Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies to Spice Up Your Night

Shay continued, "I have vivid memories of my mom getting ready for work in the morning and coming home dressed to the nines and it always set such a strong precedent for me...I want to do the same for Atlas. Beyond the actual day, the photos are, of course, my favorite part...I'm so happy it's her with me in those shots by the crib!"

E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell

BÉIS

The collection is now sold at Nordstrom retail stores and online at Revolve's website.

Scroll below to take a look at the  Atlas-approved baby collection!

Diaper Bag

"The diaper bag is ultimately just a chic looking bag that happens to carry everything you'd need for your kids and yourself (or just yourself, if you don't have kids!)" Shay shared with E! News. "Pull out the teething ring and all other features can work for non-baby-related gear too. It can easily double as a work tote, a purse or an overnight bag."

E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell, B&Eacute;IS Baby Collection
$168 Revolve
Bottle Bag

You're bound to be the COOLEST (and chicest) mom and dad at the play date with this! "The bottle cooler, which comes with cylindrical ice packs, can work for pouches, formula, snacks, milk water, or…wine or beer," Shay revealed to us. "Maybe I can tell you that it fits four beers...maybe we tested. MAYBE!" LOL!

E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell, B&Eacute;IS Baby Collection
$28 Revolve
Stroller Caddy

"The Stroller Caddy is such a convenient little add-on or stand-alone. The mesh bag is roomy enough to fit all your essentials, but compact enough to easily slip into another bag," Shay revealed. "The straps let you attach right onto your stroller, or the back of an airplane tray table so that you have everything you need right at your fingertips while also being hands-free."

E-Commerce, Shay Mitchell, B&Eacute;IS Baby Collection
$34 Revolve

And attention parents who want to impress their spouse this Valentine's Day: An item from the BÉIS baby collection wouldn't be a bad gift. Just sayin'.

See more gift picks from Lauren Conrad, Lea Michele, Jasmine Sanders and more stars.

 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Babies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.