Scarlett Johansson Reinvents Fishnet in Daring 2020 Oscars Gown

It's her big night... and she did not disappoint.

The 2020 Oscars is off to the races, and the red carpet wouldn't be complete without an appearance from Scarlett Johansson. The actress arrived to the event alongside her famous fiancé Colin Jost, who jetted into L.A. from New York City after appearing on last night's Saturday Night Live.

Scarlett opted for a satin champagne gown with a sheer, fishnet bodice custom made by Oscar De La Renta. The 35-year-old complemented the glam ensemble with a romantic updo and refined diamond jewelry.

Of course, ScarJo's glam team had to go all out this year. Not only is Scarlett up for one Oscar tonight, she's also a rare double nominee.

Her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit earned her nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.