Brace yourselves ladies and gentlemen: Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

But don't worry because Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and Station 19's Boris Kodjoe have you covered when it comes to finding the perfect gift! The married couple shared their top presents for a love-filled gift guide exclusively with E! News.

The Hollywood duo, who met on the set of Showtime's Soul Food, are #CoupleGoals especially when it comes to integrating health and wellness into your relationship. Among their gift suggestions is KOFIT, their health and fitness app. The family-minded app requires just five minutes of your day and includes a variety of workouts, nutrition tips and meditation.

Since the couple just got back from a family trip to Ghana, we'd say they know how to travel! For the woman (or dude) in your life that's always on-the-go, these two have some suggestions. Scroll down to explore all of their picks before the big day arrives.