Elizabeth Chambers Hammer's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Sweet & Chic

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 3:00 AM

Valentine's Day is a great reminder to live life deliciously—and nobody knows this more than boss babe entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. So when the CEO and founder of BIRD Bakery, TV host and mother of two served up her thoughts on V-Day gifts, we were definitely all ears. 

"Gift giving on Valentine's Day should be thoughtful and personal," Elizabeth shares. "Let them know that you've noticed what they need or want and that you've been paying attention." With that in mind, it's no surprise Elizabeth has sooo many marvelous gift ideas—from sweet treats for the whole fam to her must-have candle to her favorite pajamas for herself and husband Armie Hammer.

"My favorite part about celebrating Valentine's Day is celebrating love in general," Elizabeth notes, and we couldn't agree more. "It's not only about significant others, but about friends, family, your letter carrier! Spread the love."

Here are Elizabeth's gift picks to help you do just that!

Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Hand-Painted Leatherology Cell Phone Case

"Make it personal with a monogrammed case. Leatherology, a fellow Dallas-based company, is one of my favorites at the moment. Each item is hand-painted for hours with love and they carry leather goods for all of your organizational needs. They also make great laptop cases, if your significant other is in need of an upgrade."

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$45 Leatherology $40 Amazon
Jennifer Fisher Hoop Earrings

"I live in my Jennifer Fisher hoops. I'm currently wearing my Samira huggies and Mini Maeve hoops almost every day."

Ecomm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer
$750 Jennifer Fisher $175 Net-a-Porter
Diptyque Candles

"As far as I'm concerned, the fragrance in every room should be Diptyque Baies. Tuberose is also delightful!"

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$36-$340 Diptyque $35-$375 Net-a-Porter $36-$68 Nordstrom
Garrett Leight Sunglasses

"Upgrade his glass game with Garrett Light. The Hamptons in champagne/pure green look good on every guy...and girl! Love a pair of glasses I can borrow/steal."

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$360 Shopbop
Personalized BIRD Bakery Sugar Cookies

"Say it sweetly with BIRD! Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable by creating custom cookies with their name, initials, wedding date or personal phrase or message. Beautiful, thoughtful and delicious."

Ecomm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer
Shop @ BIRD Bakery
Sardel 10-inch Non-Stick Skillet

"Italian-made and very high-quality, this pan is my go-to for eggs in the morning and everything else. A necessity for breakfast in bed!"

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$90 Sardel
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer

"Make her the happiest, with the coveted Clé de Peau stick concealer. There's not a better concealer on the market. The new CDP Lip Glorifier is also heaven."

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$73 Clé de Peau Beauté $73 Bloomingdale's
Lake Pajamas Shorts Set

"My favorite pajamas for myself, my husband and the whole family. Cozy and coordinating!"

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$88 Lake Pajamas
One Potato Subscription Box

"One of my most favorite delivery plans. It will inspire you, and get you out of your cooking rut!"

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$78/week One Potato
Anita Ko Jewelry

"I love all things AK. This baguette ear cuff is one of my very favorite pieces—adds an edge without the commitment of a piercing. Her yellow gold stacking rings are some of my favorites! AND...if this is a Valentine's Day to REALLY remember, her tennis necklace is the ULTIMATE splurge."

Ecomm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer
$2,850 Baguette Ear Cuff $1,575 Diamond Band $7,350 Baguette Coil Ring
Wardrobe NYC

"I live in Wardrobe NYC, and your girl will too. Place an order from the current curated capsule collection or one from the past. I wear my Wardrobe NYC Levi's, leggings, white crop top and black blazer."

E-Comm: Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Shop @ Wardrobe NYC

