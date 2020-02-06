Elizabeth Chambers Hammer's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Sweet & Chic

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Valentine's Day is a great reminder to live life deliciously—and nobody knows this more than boss babe entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. So when the CEO and founder of BIRD Bakery, TV host and mother of two served up her thoughts on V-Day gifts, we were definitely all ears.

"Gift giving on Valentine's Day should be thoughtful and personal," Elizabeth shares. "Let them know that you've noticed what they need or want and that you've been paying attention." With that in mind, it's no surprise Elizabeth has sooo many marvelous gift ideas—from sweet treats for the whole fam to her must-have candle to her favorite pajamas for herself and husband Armie Hammer.

"My favorite part about celebrating Valentine's Day is celebrating love in general," Elizabeth notes, and we couldn't agree more. "It's not only about significant others, but about friends, family, your letter carrier! Spread the love."

Here are Elizabeth's gift picks to help you do just that!