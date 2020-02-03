Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Prove They’re More Than Just "Best Friends" With a Kiss

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya, Jacob Elordi

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

More than friends? 

Rumored couple Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been in denial about their possible romance for some time now. The pair has adamantly denied any speculation of being together, but new photos of the two feature them looking quite cozy together. The two were spotted spending time in the big apple together when paps snapped a pic of Jacob sweetly kissing the Euphoria star on the head. 

At the end of January Zendaya presented Jacob with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York and referred to him as her "best friend." Jacob has also squashed rumors of a romance, most recently in an interview with GQ where he called the star one of his closest friends. 

"She's super dope to work with," he told the magazine at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with." 

Watch

Zendaya Talks Connection to Euphoria at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

He also told the publication at the time, "she's like a sister to me." The pair work together on the hit HBO series Euphoria, but sparked romance rumors in August 2019 after pictures of them vacationing together in Greece hit the internet. 

While pics together across the globe have continued to raise eyebrows, the two have stayed true to saying that they are just friends. Jacob even opened up further about their on set bond in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We were like a tight-knit family," he shared. "We spent so many hours on set."

Both Zendaya and Jacob have kept pretty tight lipped in the past about their dating history, but one thing is for sure, they would definitely make a cute couple! 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Zendaya , Couples , Love And Sex , Rumors , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.