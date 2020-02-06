All the Times Zendaya Won Fashion Week With Her Fierce Style

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Zendaya has quickly become one of the most fashionable stars in the world.

In the past year alone, the Euphoria actress has been serving major fashion looks, with the help from her stylist pal, Law Roach. So, when it comes time for fashion week, we can't wait to see Zendaya front row at all of the shows. Whether she's wearing a gorgeous designer dress, or striking a pose in a pantsuit, Zendaya always delivers an iconic style moment for her fans.

In addition to attending fashion shows, Zendaya has also collaborated on her own collections. It was just a few months ago that the actress debuted her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The collab premiered at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2019, delighting fans of the Disney alum.

"So much gratitude to everyone who helped make me and @luxurylaw visions a reality," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in September after the collab debut. "Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, you promised me creative freedom and support and delivered in the most beautiful way."

Photos

Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

Now that NYFW has returned, we're checking out all of Zendaya's most iconic fashion week moments.

Take a look at the gallery below to revisit all of the times Zendaya totally won fashion week. And be sure to check back with E! News for all of the latest fashion week scoop!

E-Comm: Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger Show, TOMMYNOW, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

Article continues below

Zendaya

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

Zendaya

BGUS_1502641_001

Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

Article continues below

Zendaya, Celebs at Paris Fashion Week

CREDIT BACKGRID

Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya?s best fashion week looks ever

Edward Opi / Splash News

A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Article continues below

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Article continues below

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Zendayas best fashion week looks ever

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red

We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Zendaya , Fashion Week , Style , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Style Collective , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.