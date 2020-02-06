All the Times Zendaya Won Fashion Week With Her Fierce Style

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Zendaya has quickly become one of the most fashionable stars in the world.
In the past year alone, the Euphoria actress has been serving major fashion looks, with the help from her stylist pal, Law Roach. So, when it comes time for fashion week, we can't wait to see Zendaya front row at all of the shows. Whether she's wearing a gorgeous designer dress, or striking a pose in a pantsuit, Zendaya always delivers an iconic style moment for her fans.
In addition to attending fashion shows, Zendaya has also collaborated on her own collections. It was just a few months ago that the actress debuted her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The collab premiered at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2019, delighting fans of the Disney alum.
"So much gratitude to everyone who helped make me and @luxurylaw visions a reality," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in September after the collab debut. "Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, you promised me creative freedom and support and delivered in the most beautiful way."
Now that NYFW has returned, we're checking out all of Zendaya's most iconic fashion week moments.
Take a look at the gallery below to revisit all of the times Zendaya totally won fashion week. And be sure to check back with E! News for all of the latest fashion week scoop!
Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock
Runway Ready
Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Suit Sensation
The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion Frontrunner
Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Armani Army
Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
When in Rome
Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.
BGUS_1502641_001
Lady in Red
Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.
Marvelous in Mint
The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.
Edward Opi / Splash News
A-List Style
The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ralph & Russo Royalty
Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Party Dress
For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Living for Louis Vuitton
Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.
Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Project Runway Judge
The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
A Designer's Dream
Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red
We Heart You
Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.
