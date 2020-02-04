EXCLUSIVE!

View Sunny Hostin's Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Guide

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Sunny Hostin, Valentine's Day Gift Guides

ABC/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"My best advice for gift giving on Valentine's Day is to give something that the recipient wouldn't necessarily get for themselves," shared Sunny Hostin exclusively with E! News. "It's a great way to show you care and treat them to something they may not ordinarily splurge on."

And splurge we will, fab friends! The Emmy winner, renowned lawyer, journalist and The View cohost—who can also add author to her résumé when her debut novel Summer on the Bluffs drops June 16 (available now for pre-order)—is all for celebrating the people she loves by making them feel extra appreciated through a thoughtful keepsake.

Lucky for us, she sat down and shared a range of tasteful and creative gift-giving solutions for Cupid's big day. From a luxury spa day to an oh-so-chic tote bag to customizable cookware and the must-have lipsticks, we've got the skinny so you don't have to. Our favorite? This Paint'N Pour class pass that makes the gift enjoyable by all parties.

Check out her picks below.

Read

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Valentine's Day Gifts Are Better Than Any Bachelor Date

Samira 13 Fringe Bracelet

"I absolutely love Samira's jewelry. The fringe bracelet is stunning and a really special gift for a loved one. She also made my sun necklace, which you'll see me wearing frequently on The View!"

Sunny Hostin
$530 Samira 13 Jewelry
Luxury Spa Day

"Nothing is more relaxing than unplugging and taking a moment to yourself. Who can pass up some pampering?" Score at spot at Sunny's fave the Guerlin Spa at the Plaza Hotel, or book an in-home massage via Soothe.

Sunny Hostin
$205 TripAdvisor $128 Soothe
Paint'N Pour Class

"There's no better way to celebrate the people you love than to get a them gift that you can enjoy together. Plus, who doesn't love a little rosé? I know I do!"

 

Sunny Hostin
$45 Paint'N Pour
Frame Les Second Tote

"You can't go wrong with this classic Frame staple bag that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe. The soft pink is chic and effortlessly feminine."

Sunny Hostin
$450 Frame
Great Jones Cookware

"For the chef in your life who loves a little flair! I love these pots and pans because they have customizable colors at an accessible price point."

Sunny Hostin
$395 Great Jones
World Wildlife Fund Adoptions

"Symbolically adopt an animal. If you know me, you know how much I love animals. Your loved one will be thrilled that you've donated to a great cause in their honor."

Sunny Hostin
$100 World Wildlife Fund
KKW Nude Lipsticks

"I'm obsessed with these. They look great with all skin tones!"

Sunny Hostin
$18 Ulta Beauty
Broadway Tickets

"Broadway shows like Ain't Too Proud make for a perfect New York date night."

Sunny Hostin
$99 Stubhub
Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell

"I love cuddling up with a good book. This is one of my favorites!"

Sunny Hostin
$16
$9 Amazon

Don't forget to pre-order Sunny Hostin's debut novel Summer on the Bluffs out in stores June 16!

Can't get enough Valentine's Day ideas? Here are the top 3 sites to buy Valentine's Day flowers.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Valentine's Day , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , The View , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.