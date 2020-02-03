Dog the Bounty Hunter Comes Clean About Those Engagement Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 12:11 PM
Dog the Bounty Hunter and Moon Angell are putting an end to those engagement rumors.
The speculation started last week after a clip from the duo's appearance on The Dr. Oz Show started spreading online. The 30-second teaser showed Dog, otherwise known as Duane Chapman, asking, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"
However, fans learned it was all just part of a "test" after the full interview aired on Monday.
Before asking the question, Dog said he had an idea that would "stop a lot of this" speculation. He then proceeded to pop the question.
"We're friends Duane," Moon replied. "I love you as a friend."
Dog then made it clear "that's it."
"I can't marry you," she added. "Right at this very moment, I don't see you as that. I love you and Beth as my friends."
While Dog said he already knew that, he said he wanted "everyone else to know," too.
Earlier in the episode, Dr. Oz asked Moon if she'd describe her relationship with Dog as "intimate."
"It has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog," she replied.
He also asked if she could see why some people might wonder if there's a physical connection in addition to an emotional one.
"Beth was my best friend. Duane is my best friend. I am not crossing that line," she replied.
This wasn't the only topic Dog and Moon discussed. They also explained why Moon moved her clothes into the closet of his late wife Beth Chapman. Beth passed away in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.
"Here's what happened," Moon said. "When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door. Then he would go in, I think this is pretty intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry."
She then said Dog asked her to "take Beth's things out of the closet" and that "it wasn't a negative thing."
"It was because he just couldn't do it anymore," she explained.
While Dog said he felt "relieved" after Beth's clothes were removed, he then started experiencing other emotions.
"I walked by and it was empty, and I'm like, 'Oh, God,'" he recalled. "I said 'Moon, put some of your stuff in there.' She said, 'No.' I said, 'Moon, it's an order.'"
Sony Pictures Television
Fans can watch the full episode via DoctorOz.com.
