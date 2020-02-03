Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite 7 Months After Split

Bradley Cooper just wanted to take another look at Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, the former loves reunited at the 2020 BAFTAs seven months after splitting up. The duo both attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, which Shayk co-hosted, after the big show.

Proving that they're on good terms, the A Star is Born actor and the model posed for a picture together. Joined by British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, Cooper and Shayk flashed the camera big smiles and appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Once news of their reunion hit social media, fans of the couple speculated whether or not the pair, who share 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, were getting back together. But, as Shayk said in her recent interview with the British outlet, she feels "very lucky" to have had a relationship with him but doesn't necessarily want to rekindle anything at this point in time.