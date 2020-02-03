He's running. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two semi-finals, Hans makes it official: He's gunning for the top spot on AGT. Not only is he running to be the champ, but he's kicking things off by playing right to judge Heidi Klum with a classic German sing along to "Danke Schoen."

Klum is clearly thrilled. But is the larger-than-life contestant really just going to play his accordion and sing the classic tune? Not so fast.

Click play on the video above to get a preview of the action.

Hans, a contestant on season 13 of America's Got Talent, has performed his cabaret act to audiences around the globe, hitting stages in Australia, across Europe and the United Kingdom. He's one of the few acts still in the running on season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions.