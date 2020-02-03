by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 12:00 PM
He's running. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two semi-finals, Hans makes it official: He's gunning for the top spot on AGT. Not only is he running to be the champ, but he's kicking things off by playing right to judge Heidi Klum with a classic German sing along to "Danke Schoen."
Klum is clearly thrilled. But is the larger-than-life contestant really just going to play his accordion and sing the classic tune? Not so fast.
Hans, a contestant on season 13 of America's Got Talent, has performed his cabaret act to audiences around the globe, hitting stages in Australia, across Europe and the United Kingdom. He's one of the few acts still in the running on season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.
NBC
These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.
NBC
This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.
NBC
This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.
NBC
The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.
NBC
These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
This dance group won Norske Talenter.
NBC
Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.
NBC
This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.
NBC
The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
He came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.
NBC
A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.
NBC
Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.
NBC
They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
He won America's Got Talent.
NBC
He was on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.
NBC
He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!
NBC
This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.
NBC
This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.
NBC
A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.
NBC
Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.
NBC
She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.
NBC
A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.
NBC
This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.
NBC
This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.
America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
