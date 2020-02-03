Maren Morris' Baby Shower May Be Better Than Any Super Bowl Party

This mom-to-be could use a baby shower right now!

While many Americans were spending Sunday watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers as part of Super Bowl 2020, Maren Morris had another party in mind. As it turns out, it was time to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her son.

"Thanks to the beautiful women in my life who threw this thing," Maren shared on Instagram Stories when sharing some of the highlights from the day. "Then I changed into overalls because I could."

Guests including husband Ryan Hurd were able to enjoy custom cupcake bouquets from The Flour Flower Bakery. Cortney LaCorte created thoughtfully curated custom cheese + charcuterie boards.

As for the décor, fans loved the baby photos of both Ryan and Maren hanging on the mantle.

"We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where's MY golden shower?" Maren joked on Twitter when quoting an unforgettable line from NBC's hit comedy The Office.