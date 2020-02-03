Last week, E! unveiled preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a working title for its latest upcoming docu-series starring NFL icon and sportscaster Terry Bradshaw. The show, currently set for a summer 2020 premiere, will give fans a look into longtime pro quarterback's home and family life.

During Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV, Bradshaw spoke to E!'s Jason Kennedy about the new series exclusively while on the field at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Before praising the arena's "perfect" setup—in the interview clip above, he encourages Kennedy to take note of how close viewers are to the field, where "they'd be back another 50 yards" at other stadiums—the Pro Football Hall of Famer tells him what audiences can expect from the show.

"It's going to be embarrassing," he joked, explaining that his family has already filmed the series' inaugural episode.