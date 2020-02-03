by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 10:32 AM
Last week, E! unveiled preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a working title for its latest upcoming docu-series starring NFL icon and sportscaster Terry Bradshaw. The show, currently set for a summer 2020 premiere, will give fans a look into longtime pro quarterback's home and family life.
During Sunday night's Super Bowl LIV, Bradshaw spoke to E!'s Jason Kennedy about the new series exclusively while on the field at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Before praising the arena's "perfect" setup—in the interview clip above, he encourages Kennedy to take note of how close viewers are to the field, where "they'd be back another 50 yards" at other stadiums—the Pro Football Hall of Famer tells him what audiences can expect from the show.
"It's going to be embarrassing," he joked, explaining that his family has already filmed the series' inaugural episode.
"The pilot's hysterical," Bradshaw continues, adding that his wife Tammy's career in radiology doesn't generally make for too much "clowning around" on their ranch in Oklahoma. His children—Rachel, Lacey and Erin—contribute a very different mood.
"I've got three crazy daughters. So, it's fun," he laughs, echoing a statement included in E!'s recent premiere announcement.
"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," said Bradshaw. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin...I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."
