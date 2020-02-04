Well, if anyone was going to get away with making light of royal family turmoil right in front of the royals themselves, it was going to be Brad Pitt.

Though he did, however, send Margot Robbie in at the moment of truth to deliver the punchline.

"Oh, and he says that he is going to name this Harry 'cause he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him—his words not mine!" Robbie said Saturday at the BAFTAs, accepting Pitt's supporting actor honor for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood in his absence.

True story, that was written down and everything! And Prince William and Kate Middleton, who regularly attend the "British Oscars," had a good laugh.

Which must have felt pretty nice, considering.