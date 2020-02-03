Team Cockroach had quite an ending when The Good Place wrapped up on Thursday, Jan. 30 on NBC. The acclaimed comedy wrapped up the stories of Eleanor, Michael, Janet, Chidi, Tahani and Jason with touching scenes that were just as hard for The Good Place cast of film as it was for the cast and crew to produce.

After the finale, E! News was with the cast—Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper and Jameela Jamil—to get the scoop on the hardest scenes to shoot in the series finale.

For Jamil, it was the scene where Danson's Michael presents her character, Tahani, with his bowtie as she embarked on a new career as an afterlife architect. It was poignant for her, "Because Ted taught me how to act on the show, him handing me that peacock bowtie felt like—"

"Why do you keep throwing me under the bus? What if people hate your performance?" Danson said.