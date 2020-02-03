Vote: Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards?

Another award show, another amazing night of fashion!
Last night, the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, where some of the best and brightest in film were honored by the organization.
From Joaquin Phoenix's speech calling on the industry to be more inclusive to seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton make an appearance, there were plenty of amazing moments from the show.
However, before all that began, some of our favorite parts of the night included the fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you thought was best dressed!
Speaking of Kate Middleton, the Duchess wore a regal white and gold gown that was fit for royalty.
Meanwhile, some of the celebs showed off in bold colors, like Scarlett Johanssonin a candy-pink embellish dress or Florence Pugh wearing a puffy pink ensemble that featured a daring train.
Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron and Zazie Beetz rocking the hue on the carpet.
Elsewhere, Margot Robbiekept it classic in a simple but stunning black dress with lace details.
Another person to rock a black ensemble? Daniel Kaluuya, who looked amazing in front of the step-and-repeat in his suit.
Finally, Zoë Kravitz turned heads when she arrived in a sheath sequin gown that shone just as bright as the star.
Take a look at all the looks below and then sound off on which star you think was best dressed of the night.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal couple has arrived!
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress is all smiles in this pink embellished feathered gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
The BAFTA-nominated Bombshell actress poses in a plum gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger
The Judy actress stuns in a sleek pink gown while winning the Best Actress BAFTA.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Joe Alwyn
The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift strikes a pose.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women star turns heads with this daring look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Rooney Mara
The actress and Joaquin Phoenix's fiancé poses on the red carpet.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
The pregnant actress and her husband are all smiles.
James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Ella Balinska
The actress showcases a romantic look.
James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor appears on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz
The actress shines on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Daisy Ridley
The actress looks glamorous in a sheer black gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson
The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
John Boyega
The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Alice Eve
The actress glows in a white lace beaded fringed gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Zazie Beetz
The Atlanta star shows a little leg.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby
The actress glitters in this two-toned style.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Joaquin Phoenix
The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lady Victoria Hervey
The model and socialite showcases a daring look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gillian Anderson
The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Naomie Harris
The actress showcases a shimmering style.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Kaitlyn Dever
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Jack Lowden
The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Al Pacino
The Irishman star arrives in all black.