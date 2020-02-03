How do you reveal footage from TV shows set in the same world as the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe? During the Super Bowl, of course. Disney+ unveiled the first footage from the streaming platform's upcoming Marvel TV shows and fans, well, they were stoked.

The 30-second spot, which you can see below, features the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki. Along with the spot, Disney released new series descriptions and premiere dates for the upcoming shows.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up first and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new series coming fall 2020, Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teak up for a "global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience." Kari Skogland directs with Malcolm Spellman as head writer.