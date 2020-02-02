The Masked Singer Returns With Super Bowl Special and Unmasks the Robot

The Masked Singer is officially back, and so far, so good. 

The Fox singing competition returned after the Super Bowl tonight, and brought with it one of the biggest names of the series so far. At the end of the show, the Robot was unmasked, revealing himself to be none other than Lil Wayne

The rapper's reveal absolutely shocked the panel, which included Jamie Foxx. He was pretty shocked in particular. 

"I named some white guy!" he said, reminding us that just a little while ago he had guessed it was Steve-O. Jenny McCarthy had first guessed that it was Johnny Knoxville, but no one got close to the actual answer. 

Lil Wayne explained that the periodic table in his clue package referred to having multiple platinum records and pointed out that he had sold more albums than Elvis, no big deal. 

Photos

The Masked Singer Season 3 Cast Revealed

This first episode introduced us to the first group of singers we'll see this season: Robot, White Tiger, Turtle, Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster. 

You can get a look at all of the costumes we know of this season below, and we'll get into the clues and guesses for episode two!

The Robot: Lil Wayne

Fox

The Robot: Lil Wayne

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

Miss Monster

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The White Tiger

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Llama

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kangaroo

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Turtle

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Mouse

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Rhino

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Bear

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kitty

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Swan

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Taco

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Banana

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Frog

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Astronaut

The Masked Singer goes back to its regular timeslot Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

