Go Inside the Star-Studded Super Bowl 2020 Parties

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 5:04 AM
Congratulations are in order for the Kansas City Chiefs!
The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Considering this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, their players and their fans were ready to celebrate.
Although, there was plenty of merriment off the field, too. In fact, the parties kicked off well before the Big Game. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, hosted a swanky soirée with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. Jay-Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended Fanatics' party over the weekend. In addition, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi Lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed at a number of pre-game events.
Want to see photos from all of the big game bashes?
Check out the gallery below.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
The stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The model stunned at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The comedian kicked off Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Article continues below
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The six-time Grammy nominee flashed the peace sign at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
The rapper and the DJ looked sharp at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Sunday.
Michele Eve Sandberg/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
Ciara took the stage at the Rolling Stone party on Sunday. Of course, she proudly wore her husband, Russell Wilson's, jersey number.
Article continues below
Michele Eve Sandberg/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
The heiress and DJ got behind the booth at the Rolling Stone party.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T
It was date night for the Keys! Hamm joined them for a quick snap at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
The actor suited up for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
The football player and the former Miss Universe turned heads at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T
The Queer Eye star and the Game of Thrones actress posed for a pic at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T
The Riverdale actor and the Key & Peele star were all smiles at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T
The Avengers stars joined forces for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T
Talk about a stylish trio! Lima, Tran and E! News' Cruz brought their fashion A-game to AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T
Mother Monster gave a high-flying performance at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Article continues below
Noam Galai/Getty Images
The singer rocked the stage at BUDX Miami by Budweiser on Sunday.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
The dynamic duo and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer performed onstage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday.
worldredeye.com
The rapper performed at LIV Big Game Weekend on Thursday.
Article continues below
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?