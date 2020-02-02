Cardi B and husband Offset were among several celebs spotted at the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The "Money" rapper posted on her Instagram Story a video of Demi Lovato's highly-praised National Anthem performance. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram Story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing, "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet $50,000 on the Chiefs.

The couple was later shown on the jumbotron.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also spotted at the stadium, sitting together with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Earlier, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking on the field before the game. Bey also posted photos from the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.

Other celebs seen at the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski and Alex Rodriguez, fiancé of halftime show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.