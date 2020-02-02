Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira a Pep Talk Before 2020 Super Bowl

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 2:51 PM

Jennifer Lopez has shared some heartwarming words for Shakira, who will co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with her.

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday, J.Lo posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and the Colombian pop star hugging.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!" Lopez wrote. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV."

Talk about a pep talk!

This will mark the first collaboration between the two singers, who have been rehearsing for the big show for the last few months. Lopez has said that she and Shakira will perform individual sets and also share the stage simultaneously, and that they will sing in both English and Spanish. 

"It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," J.Lo said on CBS This Morning in December. "We bring that flavor."

Lady Gaga, who headlined the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, performed at a pre-Super Bowl show on Saturday and expressed her love for Lopez and Shakira while also issuing a request.

"I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!" she said onstage.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Pre-Super Bowl 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo and fiancé hosted their own pre-Super Bowl party the night before.

Super Bowl LIV airs live on CBS from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

