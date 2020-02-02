Demi Lovato knows the power of manifestation... or at least tweeting.

The 27-year-old songstress is gearing up for her exciting performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, which marks her second major event in recent weeks. Fans will recall she made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2020 Grammys, after singing her powerful and moving single, "Anyone."

In just a few hours, Demi will sing again and perform the National Anthem at the NFL game of the season in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

And would you believe us if we said she predicted her Super Bowl performance a decade ago?

On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star re-shared a tweet of hers from 10 years ago.

"One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," the message read from Feb. 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...."

Fast forward to now, and it's clear this was part of Demi's destiny.