Kate Middleton Looks Like a Fairy Tale Princess at 2020 BAFTA Film Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 12:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton channeled a princess from a fairy tale as she walked the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, with husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a custom short sleeve, empire waist, white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown by Sarah Burton, paired with sparkling gold Jimmy Choo pumps and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and necklace that retail for almost $17,000, according to the What Kate Wore Twitter page.

Kate had previously worn the dress to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold embroidered hibiscus design, an homage to the country's official flower.

Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tux. He is presenting the Fellowship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended a few times.

Celebs spotted on the red carpet this year included Game of ThronesEmilia ClarkeZoë KravitzGillian AndersonRebel WilsonSaoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

See photos of celebs at the 2020 BAFTAs:

Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal couple has arrived!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.

Scarlett Johansson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

The twice-BAFTA-nominated Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress is all smiles in this pink embellished feathered gown.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The BAFTA-nominated Bombshell actress poses in a plum gown.

Margot Robbie , BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The twice-BAFTA-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress poses on the red carpet.

Joe Alwyn, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn

The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift strikes a pose.

Article continues below

Florence Pugh, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

The BAFTA-nominated Little Women star turns heads with this daring look.

Rooney Mara, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara

The actress and Joaquin Phoenix's fiancé poses on the red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson, BAFTA Awards

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

The pregnant actress and her husband are all smiles.

Article continues below

Ella Balinska, BAFTA Awards

James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Ella Balinska

The actress showcases a romantic look.

Daniel Kaluuya, BAFTA Awards

James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor appears on the red carpet.

Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz

The actress shines on the red carpet.

Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.

Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.

Article continues below

John Boyega, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

John Boyega

The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.

Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.

Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

The Atlanta star shows a little leg.

Article continues below

Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.

Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Vanessa Kirby

The actress glitters in this two-toned style.

Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lady Victoria Hervey

The model and socialite showcases a daring look.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Gillian Anderson

The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.

Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress showcases a shimmering style.

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.

Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.

Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Jack Lowden

The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.

Article continues below

Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Al Pacino

The Irishman star arrives in all black.

The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Bafta Awards , Awards , Royals , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , Red Carpet , Fashion
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.