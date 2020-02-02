Kate Middleton channeled a princess from a fairy tale as she walked the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, with husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a custom short sleeve, empire waist, white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown by Sarah Burton, paired with sparkling gold Jimmy Choo pumps and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and necklace that retail for almost $17,000, according to the What Kate Wore Twitter page.

Kate had previously worn the dress to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold embroidered hibiscus design, an homage to the country's official flower.

Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tux. He is presenting the Fellowship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended a few times.

Celebs spotted on the red carpet this year included Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian Anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp.