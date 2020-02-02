by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 12:36 PM
Don't test Halseyby bringing up her love life during her performances...you will suffer her wrath.
On Saturday, as she took the stage at Budweiser's BUDX Miami pre-2020 Super Bowl bash, an audience member started heckling her by screaming her former boyfriend G-Eazy's name.
"If you say G-Eazy one more f--king time, I will kick you outside of this party," the singer told the person, as seen in a Twitter video shot by another fan. "Kick your f--king ass out of the party."
"F--king test me. You wanna get out of the crowd? Who was it? It's you? Who said, 'G-Eazy'? Who f--king yelled at me, 'cause I'll kick your ass out of the f--king club. You don't disrespect me like that at my own show!" she continued, drawing cheers.
Halsey then led the audience in a chant: "F--k that guy! F--k that guy!"
The 25-year-old singer and 30-year-old rapper, who famously released the "Him & I" duet, dated on and off for about a year until late 2018 and were a fan-favorite couple. After their split, Halsey went on to date British musician Yungblud for nearly a year, and stepped out with her current boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, this past October.
Halsey is one of many celebs who is in Miami celebrating the 2020 Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
The big game airs on FOX and kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
