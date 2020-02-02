Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz and other celebs brought the glitz and glamor to the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday.

Clarke, who is a presenter at the annual event, sported a spaghetti strap, scoop neck sparkling beaded black gown as she walked the red carpet. Kravitz turned heads herself in a long sleeve, high neck, shining bronze Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown.

Other guests included The Crown and Sex Education's Gillian Anderson, Naomie Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Jojo Rabbit's Rebel Wilson, The Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Little Women star Saoirse Ronan, and the movie's director and screenwriter, Greta Gerwig.

Clarke had also attended a star-studded pre-2020 BAFTAs party on Saturday.

Graham Norton is hosting the 2020 BAFTAs. The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.